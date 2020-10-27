By Dan McDermott

Warren/Frederick County Report

MIDDLETOWN, VA — October 27, 2020 — The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect and/or vehicle involved in a shooting death this morning in Middletown, Va.

According to FCSO Lt. W. Gosnell, the victim was seen running from the Liberty Gas Station on Reliance Road towards the McDonald’s and Econo Lodge across the street. Investigators say video shows a pickup truck almost strike and then pursue the victim off the lot and out of camera frame. Witnesses report hearing two gunshots and then called 9-1-1. According to an earlier release, deputies were dispatched to the scene around 3:19 am.

The victim was a 41-year-old white male. His name has not been released pending notification of next of kin.

The suspect is a thin white male (see photo) wearing a dark-colored long sleeve shirt, jeans, camo ball cap and appearing to have a slight “scruff” of facial hair growth, according to a release. “NIKE” is written on the front of the shirt in green lettering that cannot be seen in this photo.

The suspect vehicle (also below) appears to be an older model gold or silver Ford F-150 extended cab pickup with small 2nd row seating.

The vehicle has some rust on the lower portion of the passenger door and there are two decals on the upper right corner and lower left corner of the back glass.

The Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone who believes they may have information about this shooting is asked to call Investigator R.T. Swartz at 540-662-6162. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may call local Crime Solvers at 540-665-TIPS (8477).

