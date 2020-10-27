By Dan McDermott

Warren/Frederick County Report

MIDDLETOWN, VA — October 27, 2020 — The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office says deputies found a white male suffering from apparent gunshot wounds in the parking lot of the McDonald’s at 85 Reliance Rd. in Middletown this morning. Lt. W. Gosnell says deputies were dispatched at 3:19 am for a report of shots fired.

The man is now deceased. He is not being identified pending notification of next of kin.

Investigators do not believe this was a random act of violence and do not feel there is a lingering threat to persons in that area at this time, according to Gosnell.

The investigation is active at this time.

From a release: Anyone who believes they may have information about this shooting is asked to call Investigator R.T. Swartz at 540-662-6162. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may call local Crime Solvers at 540-665-TIPS (8477).

