By Dan McDermott

Warren/Frederick County Report

MIDDLETOWN, VA — October 28, 2020 — The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office has identified the victim killed in yesterday’s shooting as Keith Hamilton Tolson, age 41. Tolson previously had listed addresses in the Front Royal area and was staying at the Middletown Econo Lodge at the time of the shooting, according to a news release.

Authorities are still actively searching for information on the suspect and/or vehicle believed to be involved in the shooting. Authorities believe the suspect was captured in video images shown below. He is described as a thin white male last seen wearing a long-sleeved shirt with “NIKE” written in green on the front. He wore jeans and a camoflauge pattern ball cap. He appeared to have a light growth of facial hair.

The suspect vehicle (also below) appears to be an approximately 2000-2004 Ford F-150 extended cab pickup, gold or silver in color with some rust on the lower portion of the passenger door. At the time the images were taken, the vehicle had two decals on the upper right and lower left corners of the rear glass. Authorities believe the truck may have Virginia “Don’t Tread On Me” tags.

According to a release yesterday from FCSO Lt. W. Gosnell, the victim was seen running from the Liberty Gas Station on Reliance Road towards the McDonald’s and Econo Lodge across the street. Investigators say video shows a pickup truck almost strike and then pursue the victim off the lot and out of camera frame. Witnesses report hearing two gunshots and then called 9-1-1. According to an earlier release, deputies were dispatched to the scene around 3:19 am.

Anyone who can identify this subject or knows the whereabouts of this truck, is asked to call the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office at 540-662-6162 or Frederick County Crime Solvers at 540-665-8477 (TIPS).

editor@warrencountyreport.com