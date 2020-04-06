Current Data on Virginia Coronavirus Cases, Equipment Now Available
A new online dashboard has been launched to provide up-to-date information on the number of COVID-19 cases in Virginia and the status of key supplies and equipment needed for treatment.
Beware of scammers posing as feds handing out cash
By Dan McDermottWFC Report Virginia’s Coronavirus Task Force and the Internal Revenue Service are urging citizens to be especially alert to scammers hoping to take advantage of the whirlwind of payments and assistance being sent out during the current pandemic. “Assume all unsolicited phone calls and emails regarding IRS or COVID-19 refunds are potentially fraudulent.Continue reading “Beware of scammers posing as feds handing out cash”
Rubio: SBA PPP Loan Rollout Glitches Can, Will Be Fixed Soon
By Dan McDermottWFC Report Florida Republican Senator Marco Rubio took to Twitter Saturday, April 4, 2020 to address a flurry of frustration (NSFW) expressed by small businesses trying to apply for emergency loans to stay afloat during the economic meltdown imposed by federal, state and local governments responding to the COVID-19 virus. Rubio said thatContinue reading “Rubio: SBA PPP Loan Rollout Glitches Can, Will Be Fixed Soon”
Walmart to limit number of customers in stores, implement one-way movement
By Dan McDermottWFC Report Walmart will begin restricting the number of customers who can be in a store at the same time beginning Saturday, April 4, 2020 in response to the COVID-19 virus, according to a statement from the company. The change follows a similar move by Costco. Walmart says no more than 5 peopleContinue reading “Walmart to limit number of customers in stores, implement one-way movement”
