By Dan McDermott

WFCReport.com

FREDERICK COUNTY (June 17, 2020 1:02 pm)—Virginia State Police are investigating a single vehicle crash that occurred yesterday at 6:03 pm on Route 7 (Berryville Pike) 1/4 mile west of Route 659 (Valley Mill Road).

According to authorities a 1994 Honda Civic was traveling west on Rte. 7 went it ran off the left side of the roadway, collided with a tree, overturned, and came to rest on the eastbound side of Rte. 7.

Police say the driver of the Honda, Damien S. Westfall, 21, of Stephenson, Va., died at the scene of the crash as a result of his injuries. Westfall was wearing a seatbelt and the crash remains under investigation.

