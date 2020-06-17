WARREN COUNTY, VA (June 17, 2020, 3:04 pm—A Luray, Va. man is behind bars on multiple charges in two counties after he fled law enforcement Saturday, June 13, 2020.

Virginia State Police have charged Bryan D. Walters, 33, in Warren County with two felony counts of assault on law enforcement, one felony count of possession with intent to distribute marijuana, and one misdemeanor count of obstruction of justice. In Frederick County, state police have charged Walters with one felony count of eluding law enforcement, and one count of driving while revoked.

The pursuit Saturday was initiated by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office. As it continued north on Route 11 entering Frederick County at approximately 8:29 p.m., state police took over the pursuit and continued behind the fleeing 2012 Jeep Patriot, until it finally crashed into the median on I-66 at the 2.8-mile marker in Warren County. The driver, Walters, was taken into custody without further incident. Walters was transported to RSW Regional Jail and held without bond.

During the course of the pursuit Walters struck two state police cruisers. One of the state police troopers suffered minor injuries in that crash.

The pursuit reached speeds of up to 100 mph.

From a release.