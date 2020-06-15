By Dan McDermott

WARREN COUNTY, VA (June 15, 2020 7:42 pm)—RSW Regional Jail reports today there are no active cases of COVID-19 in inmates or staff members.

On June 11, RSW reported 1 active positive case in an inmate with 70 recovered per CDC/VDH guidelines. 2 staff members were positive and 3 recovered at that time.

Also on June 11, RSW stated that there had been no hospitalizations or deaths due to the virus.

On May 29, 2020 a Point of Prevalence Survey was conducted at RSW allowing for testing of all inmates and staff. As many as 62 inmates and 5 staff members were shown to be active positive in the subsequent results.

