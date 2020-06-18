ORANGE COUNTY, VA (June 17, 2020–2:42 pm)—Virginia State Police Trooper C. Cortese is investigating a two-vehicle crash in Orange County. The crash occurred Wednesday (June 17, 2020) at 3:20 a.m. on Route 20 (Constitution Highway) at 1 tenth of a mile south of Route 742 (Strawberry Hill Road).

A 2005 Chevrolet Suburban was traveling south on Rte. 20 when it crossed into the opposite travel lane and collided head-on with a northbound 2019 Freightliner tractor-trailer. The impact caused the tractor-trailer to run off the southbound side of the roadway.

The driver of the Chevrolet, Omari R. Grey, 42, of Orange, Va., suffered life threatening injuries and was transported to VCU Medical Center. Grey was wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, a 59-year-old male, of Rural Retreat, Va., was uninjured in the crash. The male was wearing a seatbelt.

Va. State Police photo.

The crash caused Rte. 20 to be closed for hours.

The crash remains under investigation.

The Virginia State Police was assisted by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, Orange County Fire and EMS, and VDOT.

Release and photos from Va. State Police.