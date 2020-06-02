• Governor Northam addressed the death of George Floyd and the resulting protests all across Virginia, promising to “keep listening” to people of color.

• Virginia will enter Phase 2 on Friday, June 5.

o The City of Richmond and the Northern Virginia region will remain in Phase One to allow more time for data trends to be monitored.

FORWARD VIRGINIA PLAN: Phase Two – Begins Friday, June 5

• We have been in Phase One for close to three weeks, and data trends have not shown any new spikes or surges in cases.

• Percent positivity continues to trend downward, and is around 10% for the majority of the state.

o This excludes the Northern Virginia region, which is why the area will remain in Phase One for longer.

• Phase 2 will further ease restrictions, allowing for more businesses and recreational areas to re-open.

o Restaurants can now have both indoor and outdoor seating at 50% capacity.

o Gyms can re-open with 30% capacity.

 This applies to fitness classes as well.

o Outdoor entertainment facilities can open with social distancing measures.

o Recreational sports will be permitted with social distancing measures and no shared equipment.

o Pools can open for exercise and swim instruction.

o People can gather in groups of up to 50.

• More details will be provided on virginia.gov, and at Thursday’s press conference.

HOSPITALS, PPE AND TESTING

• Hospitals continue to report no difficulty in acquiring adequate PPE.

• The number of occupied beds remains well below capacity across the state.

• Testing capacity continues to increase, while percent positivity decreases.

COVID-19 CASES, STATISTICS AND MODELING

• Total cases: 46,293

• Total deaths: 1,407

OTHER TOPICS

• The Department of Social Services will send guidance to childcare providers to help them prepare for greater demand as Virginia enters Phase 2.

o This guidance will focus on health and safety for both childcare providers and children.

Next briefing: Thursday, June 4 at 2:00PM.

