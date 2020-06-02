• Governor Northam addressed the death of George Floyd and the resulting protests all across Virginia, promising to “keep listening” to people of color.
• Virginia will enter Phase 2 on Friday, June 5.
o The City of Richmond and the Northern Virginia region will remain in Phase One to allow more time for data trends to be monitored.
FORWARD VIRGINIA PLAN: Phase Two – Begins Friday, June 5
• We have been in Phase One for close to three weeks, and data trends have not shown any new spikes or surges in cases.
• Percent positivity continues to trend downward, and is around 10% for the majority of the state.
o This excludes the Northern Virginia region, which is why the area will remain in Phase One for longer.
• Phase 2 will further ease restrictions, allowing for more businesses and recreational areas to re-open.
o Restaurants can now have both indoor and outdoor seating at 50% capacity.
o Gyms can re-open with 30% capacity.
This applies to fitness classes as well.
o Outdoor entertainment facilities can open with social distancing measures.
o Recreational sports will be permitted with social distancing measures and no shared equipment.
o Pools can open for exercise and swim instruction.
o People can gather in groups of up to 50.
• More details will be provided on virginia.gov, and at Thursday’s press conference.
HOSPITALS, PPE AND TESTING
• Hospitals continue to report no difficulty in acquiring adequate PPE.
• The number of occupied beds remains well below capacity across the state.
• Testing capacity continues to increase, while percent positivity decreases.
COVID-19 CASES, STATISTICS AND MODELING
• Total cases: 46,293
• Total deaths: 1,407
OTHER TOPICS
• The Department of Social Services will send guidance to childcare providers to help them prepare for greater demand as Virginia enters Phase 2.
o This guidance will focus on health and safety for both childcare providers and children.
Next briefing: Thursday, June 4 at 2:00PM.
NOTE: This is an informal and timely summary of the Governor’s live press briefing. To access recordings of the briefings, visit https://www.facebook.com/GovernorVA/. To access the Governor’s official news releases, visit https://www.governor.virginia.gov/newsroom/news-releases/
Compiled by Commonwealth Strategy Group for the Virginia Press Association.