Front Royal woman charged with arson after fire in her home

By Dan McDermott

WFCReport.com

FRONT ROYAL, VA (June 2, 2020)—A Front Royal, Va. woman has been charged with felony arson following a fire in the home in which she lived.

Warren County Fire and Rescue units were dispatched to a reported residential fire at 121 E. 14th Street, Front Royal at approximately 10:20 pm on Sunday, May 31, 2020, according to a news release.

Fire and Rescue personnel and Front Royal Police Department officers observed an active fire in the basement and heavy smoke coming from the doors and windows of the first floor, according to the release.

Firefighters searched the home and quickly determined there was no one still inside. Officials declared the home uninhabitable with an estimated $80,000 in damage.

One of the occupants received assistance from the American Red Cross.

The fire was determined to be arson and the fire department requested assistance from the Front Royal Police Criminal Investigation Division.

As a result of the investigation and after a consultation with the Warren County Commonwealth Attorney’s office, 33-year-old Lauren T. Roberts was charged with a single felony count of Virginia Code § 18.2-77 “Burning or destroying dwelling house,” according to the release.

Roberts was transported to RSW Regional Jail where she is currently being held without bond. Her first court date has been set for July 28, 2020 at 9 am in Warren County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court.

Anyone with additional information regarding this incident is asked to contact Fire Marshal G. Maiatico at 540-636-3830 or Detective M.R. Ramey with the Front Royal Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 540-636-2208.

