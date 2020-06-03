Front Royal man dies in crash on Rt. 340

PAGE COUNTY (June 3, 2020)–Virginia State Police Master Trooper M. Martin is investigating a fatal three-vehicle crash in Page County. The crash occurred June 2, 2020 at 6:11 p.m. on Route 340 near Route 684 (Goodmill Road).

A 2015 Ford Mustang was traveling north on Rte. 340 when it crossed a double solid yellow center, collided with southbound 2001 Ford F-350 hauling a trailer. The impact caused the Mustang to run off the roadway and collide with a guardrail, ejecting the driver. Debris from the Mustang struck a southbound 2005 Chevrolet Silverado.

The driver of the Mustang, Bruce G. Pilgrim, 27, of Front Royal, Va., died at the scene of the crash as a result of his injuries. Pilgrim was not wearing a seatbelt.

A passenger in the Mustang, a 24-year-old female, suffered minor injuries in the crash and was transported to Page Memorial Hospital for treatment. The female was wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the F-350, a 23-year-old male, of Panama, Fl., suffered minor injuries in the crash and was transported to Page Memorial Hospital for treatment. The male was wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the Chevrolet, a 70-year-old male, of Rileyville, Va., was uninjured in the crash. The male was wearing a seatbelt.

Speed and alcohol are both considered factors in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

VSP’s Accident Reconstruction Team assisted in the investigation.

From a release.