By Dan McDermott

WFC Report.com

WARREN COUNTY, VA (June 1, 2020)–Rappahannock/Shenandoah/Warren (RSW) Regional Jail reports that they have received some results back from a point prevalence survey (PPS) which allows for testing of all staff and inmates to help determine how widespread the COVID-19 virus is at the facility.

As of 6 pm today there are 22 active positive cases among inmates and 13 negative results.

1 staff member has tested positive and 24 were negative.

The jail says the results were given to the individuals.

