By Dan McDermott
WGCReport.com
The Hennepin County, MN Medical Examiner has released a report finding that George Floyd died due to a heart attack while being restrained with his neck compressed by a Minneapolis police officer.
The death was a homicide, according to the release, meaning a death caused by an act of another person.
The report states also states that Floyd showed signs of being under the influence of fentanyl and had recently used methamphetamine.
Full Release:
Photo by Fibonacci Blue: On May 26, 2020, people protested against police violence after the death of George Floyd. Large crowd of protesters in a street.