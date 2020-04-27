Virginia State Police Investigating Fatal Incident in Fauquier County

Virginia State Police Senior Trooper B. Boteler is investigating a fatal incident in Fauquier County. The incident occurred April 26, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. at the 5000 block of Galemont Lane.

A 2006 Mercedes passenger car was stopped in a driveway when the driver exited and attempted to retrieve an item from the rear passenger side. The car was not in park, it rolled backwards, and pinned the driver.

The driver of the Mercedes, Nathan K. Kotz, 87, of Broad Run, Va., died at the scene as a result of his injuries.

