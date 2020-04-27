ROCKINGHAM – Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative (SVEC) has selected 10 high school seniors as recipients of $1,000 scholarships.

The cooperative’s Operation Round Up Committee recognized the following students:

Sabrina Bauserman, Strasburg, daughter of Ronald and Laura Bauserman

Morgan Brown, Broadway, daughter of Steven and Cathy Brown

Jazmin Correa Ortega, Spotswood, daughter of Pedro Correa and Cecilia Ortega

Kaitlyn Gray, Stuarts Draft, daughter of Karen and Lance Gray

Ryder Faunce, Wilson Memorial, son of Chris Faunce

Mindi Freed, Stonewall Jackson, daughter of Steven and Anna Freed

Ethan Nelson, Spotswood, son of Jeff and Aimee Nelson

Tatiana Posada, Spotswood, daughter of Rafael and Misty Posada

Amera Shanhøltz, James Wood, daughter of Ramon and Gayle Shanhøltz

Brad Sions, James Wood, son of Scott and Lisa Sions

Since 1992, the cooperative has contributed more than $130,000 for area youth to pursue their dreams, offering scholarships to high school seniors whose parents or guardians are members. This year, SVEC’s Operation Round Up Committee selected the 10 recipients from a pool of 68 highly qualified applicants. Operation Round Up is SVEC’s charitable giving program, consisting of nine members from around the co-op’s service territory, plus one SVEC employee.

“I’m three years into reviewing scholarship applications and they continue to impress. It really leaves you feeling good about the future of our country and the Valley,” says Tony Manzione, the committee chair from Frederick County. “We had some really strong applicants this year. The recipients should be very proud.”

Chartered in 1936, SVEC serves about 97,000 meters in the counties of Augusta, Clarke, Frederick, Highland, Page, Rockingham, Shenandoah, and Warren and the city of Winchester in Virginia. Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative was the first electric cooperative chartered in Virginia. This institution is an equal opportunity provider and employer. SVEC supports our armed services and veterans in employment opportunities.

