Luray – Page County Chamber of Commerce Member News – April 27, 2020

- United Way of Northern Shenandoah Valley has added additional $50,000 in matching funds to their COVID-19 Relief Fund.
- Congratulations to the Bird Song Pleasure Garden and Shadow Mountain Escape on being awarded with the 2019 Green Travel Leader Award from the Virginia Green Travel Alliance!
- Page News and Courier recently moved and is now located at 1113 East Main Street in Luray! The number (540) 743-5123 and office hours, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. till 1 p.m. on Friday will remain the same. The community paper recently celebrated its 153rd anniversary. The first issue of what is now the Page News and Courier rolled off the press as the Page Valley Courier on March 15, 1867.
- Page County Economic Development & Tourism has put together a survey to gather more information on how they can help small businesses, during this difficult time. The information from the survey will be used to help plan communications and resources better suited to our community and your needs.
- Page County Economic Development & Tourism is looking for local businesses to take a surveyto better connect and inform students about possible careers in Page County! This survey goes along with the new graduation requirements for seniors!
- Page County needs your help! They have recently been selected to participate in a pilot program that is focused on small scale manufacturing! You can help them out by taking their survey to help identify small scale procedures!
- Lord Fairfax Community College is honored to announce that instructional technologist Gannon Nordberg and instructional designer Erin Mills recently received the 2019 Award for Outstanding Support for Faculty or Students from the Instructional Technology Council (ITC). The award was presented during the ITC’s 2020 Annual Conference – eLearning.
- The Town of Shenandoah is replacing the playground equipment at Wig-Wam Village Playground. Contact Juanita Roudabush to learn more about how you can donate and for more info.
- Beahm’s Chapel Cemetery has a Columbarium with single niches (one person) or double niches (two people) for above ground cremation interment. Please call (540) 743-6407 for an appointment for your pre-need arrangements.
From the Luray-Page County Chamber of Commerce.