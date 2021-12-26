Shooting suspect has been located deceased in Frederick County – State Police

UPDATE: The shooting suspect has been located deceased in Frederick County.

Posted by Staff: editor@warrencountyreport.com

ORIGINAL REPORT: At approximately 9:30 a.m. Sunday (Dec. 26), the Virginia State Police and Frederick County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a shooting at the southbound Interstate 81 Rest Area at the 320 mile marker in Frederick County. The suspect fled the scene before law enforcement arrived on scene. State police, with the assistance of the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office, are actively following up on leads on the possible suspect. Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call the Virginia State Police at 540-829-7766 or email questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

At this stage of the investigation, it appears the incident started as a domestic in the rest area. Three people have been transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital and a fourth person was flown to Fairfax Inova Hospital for treatment.

The southbound Rest Area is closed to the public while state police are on-scene conducting the ongoing investigation.

At approximately 9:30 a.m. Sunday (Dec. 26), the Virginia State Police and Frederick County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a shooting at the southbound Interstate 81 Rest Area at the 320 mile marker in Frederick County. The suspect fled the scene before law enforcement arrived on scene. State police, with the assistance of the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office, are actively following up on leads on the possible suspect. Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call the Virginia State Police at 540-829-7766 or email questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

At this stage of the investigation, it appears the incident started as a domestic in the rest area. Three people have been transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital and a fourth person was flown to Fairfax Inova Hospital for treatment.

The southbound Rest Area is closed to the public while state police are on-scene conducting the ongoing investigation.–

From a release.