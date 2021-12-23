Serious crash Involving a pedestrian in Warren County

Virginia State Police Senior Trooper D. Ayers is investigating a crash involving a pedestrian in Warren County. The crash occurred Friday, December 17, 2021, at 6:07 p.m. along the 4300 block of Remount Road.

A 2016 BMW X3 was traveling south on Remount Rd when it attempted a left turn into a private driveway. The BMW missed the driveway and became stuck in the ditch with the rear of the vehicle partially in the roadway. A 2012 Mazda 3 that was traveling north on Remount Rd collided with the BMW. The impact forced the BMW into a pedestrian who was standing in the ditch. The pedestrian was attempting to aid the BMW from being stuck in the ditch.

The pedestrian, a 55-year-old male, of Front Royal, Va., suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash and was transported to INOVA Fairfax Hospital for treatment.

The driver of the BMW, a 66-year-old female, of Front Royal, Va., suffered minor injuries in the crash and was transported to Warren Memorial Hospital for treatment. The female was wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the Mazda, a 62-year-old male, of Woodstock, Va., suffered serious injuries in the crash and was transported to Warren Memorial Hospital for treatment. The male was wearing a seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation.

From a release. Posted by Dan McDermott: editor@warrencountyreport.com