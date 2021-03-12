Friday, March 12, 2021: 7:48 pm – Three Baltimore men face multiple charges following a non-fatal, officer-involved shooting in Warren County Thursday night:

Darius J. Coleman-Galloway, 32, is being held at the RSW Regional Jail without bond on one felony count of malicious injury to a law enforcement officer, one felony count of assault and one felony conspiracy count of possession with intent to manufacture/sell/distribute a Schedule l/ll drug.

Donate M. Glenn, 26, is being held at RSW Regional Jail without bond on one felony conspiracy count of intent to manufacture/sell/distribute a Schedule l/ll drug.

Everette W. Schwartz, 31, is still being treated for serious, but non-life threatening, injuries at Winchester Medical Center. He has been charged with one felony conspiracy count of possession with intent to manufacture/sell/distribute a Schedule l/ll drug. Schwartz is also wanted by the Baltimore Police Department on multiple arrest warrants, to include counts of murder.

The incident occurred at approximately 8:30 p.m. Thursday (March 11) when the Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force was conducting an undercover narcotics operation involving Coleman-Galloway, Glenn and Schwartz. The three had traveled together from Baltimore, Md. to deliver an illegal supply of Fentanyl at a prearranged location in a parking lot in the 9800 block of Winchester Road near the Interstate 66 interchange in Front Royal. (Hampton Inn/Dominion Health Fitness combined parking lot).

As the task force members, who were standing in the parking lot, positioned themselves around the suspects’ vehicle – a 2009 Acura TL – in order to take the men into custody, the Acura purposefully rammed one of the task force investigators. The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office investigator was knocked to the ground and the Acura accelerated in an attempt to flee the investigators. The vehicle did a u-turn in the parking lot and headed back towards the investigators when task force officers fired at the suspects. The vehicle then ran off the edge of the parking lot, went up an embankment and came to a stop.

The driver, Coleman-Galloway, and backseat passenger, Glenn, were taken into custody without further incident. Neither one was injured.

Schwartz, who was seated in the front passenger seat, was aided out of the vehicle and EMS was called to the scene for injuries he sustained in the shooting. He was then transported on to the hospital for treatment.

The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office investigator suffered minor injuries and was transported to Warren Memorial Hospital for treatment. No additional law enforcement were injured.

One of the task force investigators who fired his weapon is a Virginia State Police special agent assigned to the Culpeper Field Office. Per state police policy, the special agent has been placed on leave pending the investigation.

The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Appomattox Field Office is conducting the investigation into the officer-involved shooting, which remains under investigation. Additional charges are pending for the three Baltimore men.

Once the investigation is completed, state police will turn its investigative findings over to the Commonwealth’s Attorney for final review and adjudication.

From a Va. State Police Release