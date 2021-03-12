Drug Task Force members fired on fleeing suspect who rammed Frederick County Sheriff’s Investigator, police say.

March 12, 2021: 5:50 AM – The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Appomattox Field Office is investigating a non-fatal officer-involved shooting in Warren County. The incident occurred at approximately 8:30 p.m. Thursday, March 11, 2021.

The Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force was conducting an undercover narcotics operation involving a drug courier who had arrived from Baltimore, Md. The operation was taking place in a parking lot in the 9800 block of Winchester Road near the Interstate 66 interchange in Front Royal. (Hampton Inn/Dominion Health Fitness combined parking lot). As the task force members attempted to take the drug courier into custody, the 32-year-old male attempted to flee in his vehicle and rammed one of the task force investigators, knocking the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office investigator to the ground.

The remaining task force investigators fired at the suspect as he fled the scene. The suspect vehicle then ran off the roadway and went up an embankment before coming to a stop. The drug courier suffered a serious, but non-life-threatening, gunshot wound and was transported to Winchester Medical Center for treatment.

The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office investigator suffered minor injuries and was transported to Warren Memorial Hospital for treatment. No additional law enforcement were injured.

One of the task force investigators who fired his weapon is a Virginia State Police special agent assigned to the Culpeper Field Office. Per state police policy, the special agent has been placed on leave pending the investigation, and the Appomattox Field Office Police Shooting Investigation Team will conduct the investigation into the shooting incident.

The investigation remains ongoing at this time.

– Va. State Police release

Edited by Dan McDermott editor@warrencountyreport.com