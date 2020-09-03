Luray, Virginia: On September 2, 2020 at 11:14 a.m., the Shenandoah National Park Communications Center received a report that the wreckage of a plane crash had been found approximately 0.75 mile down the Buck Hollow Trail from Skyline Drive in the Central District of Shenandoah National Park. The body of an adult male was found in the wreckage. The plane that crashed was a Piper PA-20 airplane.

The Buck Hollow Trail (including the parking areas on Highway 211 and the Meadow Springs parking area on Skyline Drive at mile 33.5) and the Buck Ridge Trail are closed until further notice while an investigation takes place and the wreckage is removed from the scene.

The Virginia State Police, the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are assisting with the incident. No further information is available at this time.

From a release.