RICHMOND (September 3, 2020) – Kanye West has been removed from Virginia’s ballot for November’s election after Judge Joi Taylor granted a temporary injunction in a lawsuit that sought to block West from being included on the ballot this fall.

Judge Taylor found “that eleven of the Elector Oaths submitted by Kanye West were obtained by improper, fraudulent and/or misleading means, or are otherwise invalid because of notarial violations and misconduct, and, therefore, do not count toward the statutorily required minimum to qualify the petition.”

Judge Taylor also found “that the notice of qualification issued by the Department of Elections to Kanye West…is contrary to Virginia law, and is therefore, invalid.”

Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring, a Democrat, had accused West of using “underhanded and fraudulent tactics” to “steal a spot on the ballot.”

