ARLINGTON COUNTY (June 11, 2020)—On Saturday (June 6) at 12:32 a.m., Trooper M. Dalton responded to a crash involving a pedestrian on Interstate 66, just west of Route 29 for Exit 73 in Arlington County.

The pedestrian, Justin A. Angel, 24, of Stephens City, Va., was walking in the eastbound lane of I-66 when he was struck by a 2017 Dodge Journey. He died at the scene.

The driver of the Dodge was not injured in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

