By Dan McDermott

WFCReport.com

WARREN COUNTY (June 9, 2020 – 1:51 pm)—Rappahannock Electric Cooperative says members are getting scammed by callers demanding immediate payment of electric bills.

The callers state that the bills are past due and threaten disconnection if payment isn’t made over the phone.

REC has suspended disconnections for non-payment at present and they are NOT calling to demand payment for members who have fallen behind, according to the co-op.

REC says they do not use collection agencies to call members and ask that if you receive such a call you contact local law enforcement.

If anyone wishes to verify that any communication from REC is legitimate, one should call them directly at 1-800-552-3904.

editor@warrencountyreport.com