By Dan McDermott

WFCReport.com

WARREN COUNTY, VA (June 8, 2020 – 3:18 pm) – RSW Regional Jail reports that as of 10 am today there are 55 inmates who are “actively positive” for COVID-19.

An additional 17 inmates are considered “recovered” per Virginia Department of Health and CDC guidelines and have been removed from isolation, according to the jail.

RSW says 5 staff members are actively positive and are isolating at home.

So far the jail says there have been no hospitalizations or deaths.

Previous test results received June 2 indicated that 62 inmates then at the facility and 4 staff members were actively positive.

editor@warrencountyreport.com