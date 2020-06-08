By Dan McDermott
WFCReport.com
WARREN COUNTY, VA (June 8, 2020 – 3:18 pm) – RSW Regional Jail reports that as of 10 am today there are 55 inmates who are “actively positive” for COVID-19.
An additional 17 inmates are considered “recovered” per Virginia Department of Health and CDC guidelines and have been removed from isolation, according to the jail.
RSW says 5 staff members are actively positive and are isolating at home.
So far the jail says there have been no hospitalizations or deaths.
Previous test results received June 2 indicated that 62 inmates then at the facility and 4 staff members were actively positive.