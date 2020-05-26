Beginning May 27, 2020, Shenandoah National Park entrance passes will be available to purchase online through Recreation.gov. Visitors will be able to pay the entrance fee in advance of their visit by purchasing Shenandoah National Park weekly and annual passes online.

Due to limited cellular coverage at Entrance Stations, visitors must either save the pass to their phone or print a copy of the pass and bring it with them to the park. Recreation.gov will carry the following types of passes for sale:

Shenandoah Annual Pass- $55, valid for 12 months from the time of purchase. Pass receipt will be exchanged for an annual pass at the entrance station. Provides unlimited entry for one year to the pass owner and passengers in the same vehicle. At boundary fee stations (Old Rag and Whiteoak Canyon parking areas) this pass covers the pass holder and three adults, not to exceed 4 adults total. Children under 16 are admitted free.

Single Vehicle pass- $30, valid from one to seven consecutive days. Visitor will be able to pick the start date at the time of online purchase. Vehicles must be private, noncommercial, and with a seating capacity of 15 or less.

Single Motorcycle pass- $25, valid from one to seven consecutive days. Covers entry for one motorcycle and one passenger. Visitor will be able to pick the start date at the time of online purchase.

Individual Person pass- $15, valid from one to seven consecutive days. Covers entry for walk-up or bicycling visitors, when 16 years of age or older (children under 16 are admitted for free). Includes entering the Park by all means other than a private, non-commercial vehicle. A family traveling together in a single vehicle arriving to the boundary fee stations, shall pay no more than the single vehicle fee. Visitor will be able to pick the start date at the time of purchase.

As a response to COVID-19, Shenandoah National Park is implementing this policy as it promotes social distancing practices between the visitor and park staff at the entrance stations. Passes will work at any entrance to Shenandoah including boundary fee stations when they open.

The America the Beautiful – National Parks and Federal Recreational Lands Annual Pass ($80), the Lifetime Senior Pass ($80) and the Annual Senior Pass ($20) can be purchased at the park (with no processing fee) or online (with a $10 processing fee) at https://store.usgs.gov/pass/index.html. Free passes, such as the Current U.S. Military Annual Pass, the 4th Grade Pass (for U.S. students in the fourth grade), Access Pass and Volunteer Pass are available at the Park. Please visit https://www.nps.gov/shen/planyourvisit/fees.htm to learn more details about these passes.