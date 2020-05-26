By Dan McDermott

WARREN COUNTY (MAY 26, 2020)–RSW Regional Jail now has 15 confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to an employee and a facebook post.

The facility currently houses about 354 inmates so the confirmed cases represent about 4.2% of the population.

An employee responded to a facebook question about employees visiting inmates on house arrest:

“The officers that are responsible for checking on our Home Electronic Monitoring inmates are not working units with COVID-19 positive inmates. In addition, those officers are wearing PPE before entering the residence or contacting the HEM inmates.”

RSW had previously said that the COVID-19 cases are being housed in a separate unit.

RSW is funded by Rappahannock, Shenandoah and Warren Counties in Virginia and also houses some inmates from other localities.

