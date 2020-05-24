Gov. Northam–who closed Virginia’s economy–flouts own rules

By Dan McDermott

WFCReport.com

May 23, 2020–Virginia Governor Ralph Northam–who ordered much of Virginia’s economy to close to maintain social distancing–is facing criticism for his trip to Virginia Beach yesterday where he didn’t wear a mask or maintain social distancing.

It’s not the first time photos of the Governor making a poor fashion choice have made the news and in this time of political division, much of the criticism has come from Republican opponents.

But one wonders how these photos would be received by the hundreds of thousands of Virginian’s of both parties who are out of work because of the orders personally signed by this Governor who casually strolls on the beach, stopping to pose for selfies with admiring fans.

editor@warrencountyreport.com

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam in Virginia Beach today (5-23-20) Remember, no gatherings of 10 or more people! #ReopenVirginia pic.twitter.com/ItJeeBy3wc — Mick (@Shotinlinecop) May 23, 2020

Gov. Ralph Northam stopped by the Oceanfront on Saturday to see for himself how boardwalk businesses fared and beachgoers kept their distance while they soaked in the sun. https://t.co/E1IMqAetCL — The Virginian-Pilot (@virginianpilot) May 24, 2020