RSW Regional Jail inmate tests positive for COVID-19

On Tuesday, May 19, 2020, an individual was committed to the RSW Regional Jail who stated he may have been exposed to COVID-19. During his intake screening, he disclosed that approximately one week ago, he had been in contact with someone possibly exposed to Coronavirus. He reported having a cough and that he had no symptoms until the day of his incarceration. He was screened by the medical staff and he did not exhibit any additional symptoms associated with virus. He was tested with a COVID-19 antibody test and the result was positive. A second antibody test was administered with the same results. A swab was obtained and submitted to the state lab for testing the same day. We received the state lab results on May 21, 2020, which came back positive for COVID-19.

This person was quarantined from his initial admittance and committal to the facility and will remain so, until medically cleared by the Health Department, Epidemiologist and CDC’s guidelines. The parties who transported him to our facility were contacted and made aware of the situation the same day he was brought in. Our staff has proper PPE and has been instructed on how to properly interact and provide care for him to reduce the risk of exposure to themselves and others.

From a release.