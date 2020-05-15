Warren County Parks & Rec. Partial Re-opening

From the Warren County Office of Emergency Management:

In support of the Governor’s “Forward Virginia Phase One” plan, Warren County Parks and Recreation will reopen portions of outdoor facilities for group exercise on May 15, 2020, subject to the following:

Use of outdoor facilities is at your own risk.

Persons in a high risk group as determined by the CDC, which include persons over age 65 or anyone, regardless of age, who has a significant medical condition, including but not limited to asthma, are not permitted to use any recreational facilities other than the walking trails, and use by such persons is trespassing.

By order of the Governor, groups of more than ten (10) individuals are prohibited.

Please practice social distancing and be safe during this pandemic.

Additional Parks and Recreation facilities will reopen in accordance with the Governor’s subsequent guidance. Playgrounds, picnic shelters, trails, skatepark, and open spaces will be open to the general public with new signs posted. All park system restrooms remain locked and closed with signs posted. Portable restrooms are available for use and are cleaned 1-2 times per week. The Parks and Recreation tennis courts remain open for singles play only with social distancing required. All outside basketball courts remain closed.

The Warren County Parks and Recreation Community Center and indoor recreation facilities remain closed. Registration for classes and events is temporarily disabled on our website. Events and organized activities are cancelled; this includes use by sports leagues. Equipment rental is not available at this time. The Warren County Parks and Recreation Department offices remain open (but closed to the public) to field your related questions via phone at (540) 635-7750 or (540) 635-1021 or via email at kzitzer@warrencountyva.net

This is a rapidly changing situation, and the most current information is available on the following websites:

www.cdc.gov/coronavirus or www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/

Please consult www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus for the latest number of COVID-19 cases in Virginia. Additionally, you can find local information on the Warren County COVID-19 website: https://www.warrencountyva.net/coronavirus-latest-information, the County of Warren, VA Facebook page, or the Town of Front Royal COVID-19 website: https://www.frontroyalva.com/645/Covid-19-Local-Response