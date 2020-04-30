Virginia State Police Investigating Fatal Crash in Frederick County

Virginia State Police Trooper A. Pike is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash in Frederick County. The crash occurred April 30, 2020 at 3:30 a.m. on (Route 50) Millwood Pike at 15 feet west of Tulane Drive.

A 1998 Pontiac Grand Prix was traveling west on Rte. 50 when the driver attempted an illegal left turn, crossed a double solid yellow centerline, and collided with an eastbound 2002 GMC Sierra 3500.

The driver of the Pontiac, Tony A. Heishman, 32, of Winchester, Va., suffered serious injuries in the crash and was transported to Winchester Medical Center. Heishman was wearing a seatbelt.

A passenger in the Pontiac, Krista L. Baldivia, 32, of Winchester, Va., died at the scene as a result of her injuries sustained in the crash. Baldivia was not wearing a seatbelt.

A second passenger in the Pontiac, Alonzo Wilds Sr., 65, of Winchester, Va., suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash and was transported to Winchester Medical Center. Wilds later succumbed to his injuries sustained in the crash. Wilds was wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the GMC, a 20-year-old male, of Broadway, Va., was not injured in the crash. The male was wearing a seatbelt.

Charges are pending as the crash remains under investigation.

Virginia State Police was assisted by the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office, and VDOT.