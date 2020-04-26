Skyview Springs Rehab and Nursing Center Statement Regarding COVID-19

On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, Skyview Springs confirmed its first case of COVID-19 in one of its residents. As part of our collaborative efforts with officials from the Virginia Department of Health/Lord Fairfax Health District (LFHD) and Valley Health System, we immediately implemented all possible infection control measures in order to inhibit spread at the facility. We also began testing all residents and staff to determine the extent of any spread prior to detecting the first case. As of today, there are confirmed cases in 59 residents, though many are not symptomatic.

As always, we are completely devoted to protecting the health and wellbeing of our residents and staff, and are utilizing all precautions and safeguards given this development. All residents at the facility, whether with a confirmed case or not, are being treated in accordance with the recommendations and expertise of the best medical professionals available. All staff who tested positive have been instructed to remain at home.

In direct partnership with LFHD and Valley Health System, we are bolstering our staff at the facility with additional healthcare workers to ensure that the most optimal care continues to be given to our residents. Their partnership has also afforded Skyview access to additional valuable medical supplies and equipment, including Personal Protective Equipment, to help safeguard against any spread of the virus. In addition, the Northwest Healthcare Coalition, Page County Fire and Rescue, and the greater community at large have all rallied together to donate welcome supplies, including medical equipment, food, and heartfelt encouragement, including a drive-by parade this past weekend. The community’s backing for our residents and staff is among the most valuable forms of support available right now.

In addition, we will continue to work diligently with all local and state health departments, and to utilize guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), to implement all the latest protocols being recommended to combat the virus. We will continue our policy of monitoring all residents for any COVID-19 symptoms along with conducting daily staff screenings. We will continue to enforce our policy to have all staff members with any symptoms of a respiratory illness, irrespective of their cause, to remain at home.

We are deeply appreciative of the fact that connecting with family members and loved ones is more important to the health and wellbeing of our residents than ever before. Therefore, we continue to encourage family members and loved ones to connect virtually with residents by telephone or video call, email, text, and instant messaging.

CDC recommendations on visitation are continuously being updated, and state strategies are shifting as well. As they do, we will be immediately updating our policies and efforts accordingly.

Sincerely,

Jill Irby, Administrator, Skyview Springs Rehab and Nursing Center

