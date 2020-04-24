Governor Northam Taps Broad Group of Leaders for COVID-19 Business Task Force

Leaders advising Governor on safe, responsible strategy for easing restrictions on businesses and individuals

RICHMOND—Governor Ralph Northam today announced a diverse group of leaders participating in the Commonwealth’s COVID-19 Business Task Force, which will continue to provide advice and guidance to the Cabinet on a safe, responsible strategy for easing restrictions on businesses and individuals.

The task force consists of representatives from a variety of Virginia industries, scales, geographies, and backgrounds across the Commonwealth, including restaurants, breweries, wineries, small and large retailers, fitness centers, hair salons, barber shops, spas and estheticians, museums, hospitality groups, campgrounds, and entertainment venues.

“These are Virginians who are thinking everyday about how to protect the health of their staff and the communities in which they operate,” said Governor Northam. “They understand that our public health and business interests are aligned—we must take measures that both ensure the safety and confidence of consumers and prevent the spread of disease. Their input will continue to be critical as we plan a safe, consistent, successful path forward.”

Members of Virginia’s COVID-19 Business Task Force include:

Chad Ballard , Cherrystone Campground, Cape Charles

, Cherrystone Campground, Cape Charles Katy Brown , Barter Theatre, Abington

, Barter Theatre, Abington Josh Chapman , Black Narrows Brewing, Chincoteague

, Black Narrows Brewing, Chincoteague Jenny Crittenden , Gloucester Main Street Preservation Trust, Gloucester

, Gloucester Main Street Preservation Trust, Gloucester Patrick Crute , Virginia Alliance of YMCAs, Statewide

, Virginia Alliance of YMCAs, Statewide Christy Coleman , Jamestown Yorktown Foundation, Williamsburg

, Jamestown Yorktown Foundation, Williamsburg David Foster , High Point Barber Shop, Richmond

, High Point Barber Shop, Richmond Angelyn Glasgow , Nu Image Salon, Blackstone

, Nu Image Salon, Blackstone George Hodson , Veritas Vineyard, Afton

, Veritas Vineyard, Afton Lester Johnson , Mama J’s Restaurant, Richmond

, Mama J’s Restaurant, Richmond Franky Marchard , Volvo, Pulaski

, Volvo, Pulaski Owen Matthews , Kings Dominion, Doswell

, Kings Dominion, Doswell Bill Meyer , Meyer Fitness, Norfolk

, Meyer Fitness, Norfolk Brian Moore , Amazon, Arlington/Alexandria

, Amazon, Arlington/Alexandria Brooke Mueller , Walmart, Statewide

, Walmart, Statewide Jon Norton , Great American Restaurants, Arlington/Fairfax

, Great American Restaurants, Arlington/Fairfax Alex Nyerges , Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, Richmond

, Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, Richmond Chris Ray , Center of the Universe Brewing, Ashland

, Center of the Universe Brewing, Ashland F. Dee Suarez-Diaz , ReNuew Wellness Spa LLC, Manassas

, ReNuew Wellness Spa LLC, Manassas Warren Thompson , Thompson Hospitality, Reston

, Thompson Hospitality, Reston Bruce Thompson , Gold Key PHR, Virginia Beach

, Gold Key PHR, Virginia Beach Laura Todd , Institute of Advanced Medical Aesthetics, Ashland

, Institute of Advanced Medical Aesthetics, Ashland Terri Vander Vennet, Hampton Coliseum, Hampton

In addition to the task force, Governor Northam and his administration have continued to consult with numerous businesses, labor, public health, trade, and professional organizations.

The task force is staffed by Deputy Secretaries of Commerce and Trade Angela Navarro and Cassidy Rasnick, Deputy Secretary of Health and Human Resources Gena Berger, Chief Workforce Adviser Dr. Megan Healy, Chief Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Officer Dr. Janice Underwood, along with key staff from the Virginia Department of Health, the Virginia Tourism Corporation, and the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development.

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Reddit

Print



Email

