Frederick County – Portion of Route 623 to Close for Bridge Replacement

The Virginia Department of Transportation will close a portion of Route 623 (Fromans Road) in Frederick County for a bridge replacement project at Cedar Creek. This portion of the Route 623 is located on the county line with Shenandoah County. Within Shenandoah County Route 623 is called Coal Mine Road. The closure will begin on Monday, April 27, with completion in spring 2021. The bridge is located southwest of the intersection with Route 622 (Cedar Creek Grade), southwest of the town of Stephens City.

Motorists can use the following detour:

Northbound in Shenandoah County: Turn right onto Route 606 (Gap Road), then left on to Route 628 (Middle Road), then left on to Route 622 (Cedar Creek Grade) to its intersection with Route 623 (Fromans Road).

Southbound in Frederick County: Bear left on Route 622 (Cedar Creek Grade), then right onto Route 628 (Middle Road), then right onto Route 606 (Gap Road) to its intersection with Route 623 (Coal Mine Road).

This project replaces a 1932 bridge that has reached the end of its service life. The new bridge will have two 10-foot lanes with five-foot shoulders. The new bridge will be constructed in the same location as the current structure. Additional information can be found at:https://www.virginiadot.org/projects/staunton/frederick_county_8211_route_623_fromans_road_cedar_creek_bridge.asp

A contract valued at $1,994,069.45 was awarded to Kanawha Stone Company Inc. of Nitro, W.Va., in January 2020. The contract has a fixed completion date of June 4, 2021. All work is weather permitting.

Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511.

Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at http://www.511Virginia.org.

The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile friendly website at https://my.vdot.virginia.gov/. Agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.

The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton. VDOT can be followed on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at http://www.VirginiaDOT.org.

The VDOT Staunton District serves Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, Alleghany and Bath counties.

