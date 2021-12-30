One person dead in Frederick County shooting – Sheriff

FREDERICK COUNTY, VA, DECEMBER 30, 2021 (1:48 PM) – At approximately 11:50 am today, a shooting was reported in the 100 block of Dick’s Hollow Road in Frederick County which has resulted in the death of one person.

The Sheriff’s Office can confirm that a male subject was shot by the homeowner during some type of verbal or physical altercation.

There were multiple subjects in the residence at the time with one subject fatally struck by gunfire.

Early indications are that there was only a single shot fired.

The subject who fired the weapon is in custody.

There is no ongoing threat to the community currently.

The identity of the victim is not being released pending notification of next of kin.

Details are limited at this time as this incident remains an active crime scene with law enforcement still processing evidence and speaking to witnesses and suspects. A more detailed press release will be forthcoming in the future.

From a release.