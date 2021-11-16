Sheriff’s Office looking for Stephens City hotel robbery suspect

On November 13, 2021, at 1:06 am, a white male entered the Holiday Inn Express located at 165 Town Run Lane, Stephens City, VA and began asking random questions. He stated he had a loaded weapon and asked for the money in the drawer. The weapon was displayed during the encounter.

The suspect is described as a white male wearing a tan\grey hooded sweatshirt with a heavy black winter coat, tan pants, a colored belt, and black shoes. He had a blue mask covering his face at all times. He left the area on foot.

If you have any information on the identification of this individual, please contact the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office at 540-662-6162, or Winchester Frederick Clarke Crime Solvers at 540-665-TIPS, or use their P3 app. Reference 21-005734.

Frederick County Sheriff’s Office release.