Fatal Saturday crash in Clarke County

Monday, Nov. 8, 2021 7:13 pm (BERRYVILLE) – Virginia State Police Senior Trooper R. Riggs is investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash in Clarke County. The crash occurred Saturday, November 6, 2021, at 4:00 p.m. along Route 600 (River Rd) at 2 miles south of Route 7 (Harry Byrd Hwy).

A 2003 Ford F-150 was traveling north on Rt. 600 when it ran off the right side of the roadway, overcorrected, crossed a double solid yellow centerline, ran off the left side of the roadway, and collided with a tree.

The driver of the Ford, Clayton D. Cummings, 30, of Berryville, Va., died at the scene of the crash as a result of his injuries. Cummings was not wearing a seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation.

Virginia State Police release.