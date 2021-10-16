Jeep’s, BBQ & Music at King St & Holliday St Fighting with David Fundraiser in Strasburg

Advertisement

By Dan McDermott

WFCReport.com

Light rain didn’t dampen the enthusiasm of folks who gathered Saturday Oct. 16, 2020 to raise money for David Woodson. The Strasburg, Va. resident suffered multiple injuries including a broken neck, broken spinal cord and vertebrae injuries in an April, 2020 automobile accident, according to a Go Fund Me page set up to help out.

There was JD’s Chow Line BBQ, a silent auction, a DJ and t-shirts for sale at the corner of Holliday and King Streets in downtown Strasburg, just a few doors down from the Box Office Brewery, which was hosting live music.

Even officers from the Strasburg Police Department were on hand.

Find out more at the GoFundMe page or the Fighting with David Facebook Group.

Joseph Moeller holds his nephew Karl Gilcrest, 2 while his sister Stephanie Gilcrest tries to decide what to get from JD’s Chow Line at a fundraiser for David Woodson in Strasburg, Va. Saturday Oct. 16, 2021.

From left are Zach Bracken, 15 and his dad Zach of Strasburg with Kate Gochenour of Edinburg selling t-shirts, raffle tickets and watching the silent auction to raise money for David Woodson, also of Strasburg. The three are members of Old Dominion Jeeps, which participated in a day of fundraising festivities at the corner of King St and Holliday St Strasburg.