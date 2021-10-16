Jeep’s, BBQ & Music at King St & Holliday St Fighting with David Fundraiser in Strasburg
By Dan McDermott WFCReport.com
Light rain didn’t dampen the enthusiasm of folks who gathered Saturday Oct. 16, 2020 to raise money for David Woodson. The Strasburg, Va. resident suffered multiple injuries including a broken neck, broken spinal cord and vertebrae injuries in an April, 2020 automobile accident, according to a Go Fund Me page set up to help out.
There was JD’s Chow Line BBQ, a silent auction, a DJ and t-shirts for sale at the corner of Holliday and King Streets in downtown Strasburg, just a few doors down from the Box Office Brewery, which was hosting live music.