Winchester man arrested for attempted murder after shooting into an occupied home

Advertisement

WINCHESTER, VA – Shortly after 12pm on October 15, 2021, the Winchester Police Department (WPD) responded to the 200 block of S. Kent St. for a report of shots fired. When officers arrived on scene, they learned from witnesses that a man, later identified as 38 year old Christopher Bee, shot into the air and then into an occupied residence on S. Kent St. Bee then fled on foot, but witnesses led officers to his residence on E. Leicester St. A perimeter was established and officers were able to call Bee outside. He was taken into custody without incident.

WPD Criminal Investigations obtained search warrants on both homes and seized a firearm, magazines, and ammunition from Bee’s residence. Four cartridge cases were found on S. Kent St. Bee was charged with attempted murder, shooting into an occupied dwelling, and being a felon in possession of a firearm. He was transported to the Northwest Regional Adult Detention Center where he was held without bond. No one was injured during the incident.

The WPD wants to thank the witnesses who came forward and provided information. Their actions led to a swift arrival by WPD officers and the capture of Christopher Bee.

From a release.