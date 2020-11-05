Person of interest in Keith Tolson murder apprehended

On November 5, 2020 at approximately 11:55 am Johnathan Mihokovich was apprehended in Fauquier County VA. Investigators with the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office assisted Fauquier County and the U.S. Marshalls office with the arrest. Mihokovich was wanted on warrants obtained through Frederick County for Failure to appear, possession of a controlled substance and two counts of Felony Distribution of a controlled substance. Mihokovich is also the main person of interest in the Homicide of Keith Tolson that occurred in the early morning hours of October 27, 2020. Mihokovich is currently being held at the Fauquier County Detention Center and the investigation into the Homicide of Keith Tolson continues.

From a release.