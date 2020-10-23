On Friday, October 23, 2020 at approximately 03:44 AM, the Warren County Fire and Rescue Services and Warren County Sheriff’s Office responded to an explosion at a single-family home on Northern Spy Drive in Linden, Virginia.

Firefighters and Warren County Deputies arrived on the scene to find the home destroyed by an apparent explosion.

Firefighters determined that a middle-aged male, now found deceased had occupied the home. The name of the deceased is withheld pending notification of family.

WCSO Deputies assisted Fire Marshal, Gerry R. Maiatico in securing the scene, and the cause of the explosion is currently under investigation by the Warren County Fire Marshal’s Office.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Division and Front Royal Police Department Criminal Investigations Unit joined the Warren County Fire Investigators in a joint investigation.

Explosives trained Canine (K-9) were requested.

The Medical Examiner’s Office has been notified and the exact cause of death has not been confirmed as of 08:00 AM.

The cause of the explosion is still under investigation and anyone having additional information regarding this incident is asked to contact Fire Marshal Gerry Maiatico at 540-636-3830 or WCSO Investigator Jeremy Seabright at 540-635-4128.

From a Warren County Sheriff’s Office release.