At last Friday’s meeting, the Front Royal Rotary Club announced the creation of the Club the “Douglas P. Stanley Service Above Self Community Service Award” to honor Doug’s commitment to leadership and public service in Front Royal-Warren County. The Club presented Doug with a plaque honoring his service to the Club and community, and Doug presented former Warren County Supervisor John Vance with the 2020 award. John has distinguished himself through three decades of involvement in community, civic, and charitable organizations.

It is the objective of the Rotary Club of Front Royal to recognize individuals within the Front Royal-Warren County community for contributions that improve the quality of life of its citizens. The award is named after Douglas P. “Doug” Stanley in recognition of his 25 years of service to Rotary Club of Front Royal and Front Royal-Warren County community.

Recipients shall have demonstrated a commitment of service and dedication to the community through their vocation, public service, philanthropy or civic service to make a lasting impression on the community. Past recipients of the club’s community service award include: Jim Williams (2009), Mary Anne Biggs (2010), John Marlow (2011), Alan Wimer (2012), George McIntyre (2013), John LaBarca (2014), Roy Boyles (2015), Patricia Wines (2016), Jim Eastham (2017), Pam McInnis (2018), and Fred Andreae (2019).

John distinguished himself through a lifetime of involvement in government, civic, and charitable organizations. His community service includes serving as a member of the Warren County Board of Supervisors 2000 – 2005, as well as a member of the Warren County Board of Zoning Appeals 1993 – 1997. In his tenure with the Board of Supervisors, he also served as a Member of the Community Policy and Management Team (CPMT) and Building Committee.During John’s tenure, the Board made significant strides in addressing infrastructure needs of the county including:

Completion of Warren County Government Center including relocation of School Board offices into the facility

Renovation and addition to the Warren County Courthouse

Implementation of Phase I of the School Capital Improvement Plan

Acquisition of property for future public use – Eastham/Fishnet

In addition to his term on the Board of Supervisors, John has continued to serve this community:

Warren Memorial Hospital Board – 1996 to 2010

Warren Memorial Hospital Building Committee Chairman – 2001 to 2010

Northern Shenandoah Valley Regional Commission – 2004 to Present

Community Management Policy Team (CPMT) – 2000 to 2005

Warren County Board of Assessors – 2010 to 2015

Lord Fairfax Community College Board – December 2006 to Present

Warren County Board of Equalization – 2018

When he wasn’t volunteering in local government, John operated Vance Nurseries and participated in the American Legion Community Band.

Club Past Immediate President Bret Hrbek said, “I am very proud that our club has recognized Doug Stanley for his two plus decades of service to our community. Doug’s work as county administrator, through our club, the Community Foundation, the Educational Endowment and many other organizations has made our county a better place. He lives the Rotary motto of “Service Above Self”. And this is why we created the Douglas P. Stanley Service Above Self Community Service Award.”

Bret added, “I was proud to nominate and see John Vance selected as our 2020 Douglas P. Stanley Service Above Self Community Service Award. I have known and worked with John since he moved here in 1985 through the United Methodist Church. He is the model of a good citizen—working hard to improve our community while running his business and raising a family. Warren County is a better place because if John. I can only imagine how much better our world would be if we could all live the example John has set for us.”

Club President Derrick Leasure, “Congratulations to Doug and John Vance on their recognition. Our community is a much better place thanks to their efforts, hard work, and dedication.”

According to past Club President Doug Stanley, “I am so humbled by the Club’s decision to name the award in my honor. The fact that John Vance was named as the first recipient is an honor to me having worked with John for so many years. He truly cares about our community and this great of the Club to honor John’s decades of service.”

