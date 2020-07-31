Virginia State Police Trooper A. Pike is investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash in Warren County. The crash occurred Thursday (July 30, 2020) at 1:00 p.m. on Route 340 (Stonewall Jackson Highway) at ½ of a mile north of Route 607 (Rocky Lane).

A 2007 Toyota Corolla was traveling north on Rt. 340 when it crossed a double yellow center-line, overcorrected avoiding a southbound vehicle, ran off the roadway right, and struck a tree.

The driver of the Toyota, a 16-year-old female, of Rileyville, Va., died at the scene of the crash as a result of her injuries. The female was wearing a seatbelt.

A passenger in the Toyota, a 14-year-old female, suffered serious injuries and was transported to INOVA Fairfax Hospital for treatment. The female was wearing a seatbelt.

VSP’s Culpeper Division Crash Reconstruction Team responded to the scene and is assisting with the ongoing crash investigation.

– From a release.