By Dan McDermott

Warren/Frederick County Report

The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Affairs is is warning citizens to be cautious if they receive any unsolicited seeds in the mail from China.

The VDACS says several Virginians have received packages containing seeds and the agency worries they may be invasive species, a serious problem in the Commonwealth.

The exact type of seeds being sent is currently unknown.

“Please do not plant the seeds,” urges the state. They ask that anyone who receives “unsolicited seeds in the mail that appear to have Chinese origins” please contact the Office of Plant Industry Services at 804-786-3515 or by emailing ReportAPest@vdacs.virginia.gov.

