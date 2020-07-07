FREDERICK COUNTY, VA (July 7, 2020)—Members of the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division are currently on the scene of a shooting that has resulted in the death of the victim.

At approximately 2:05 am, a 9-1-1 call was received by Frederick County EOC reporting that an individual had been accidentally shot at 106 Diamond Court located off Valley Mill Road in Frederick County. Arriving deputies located 25-year old Wayne Lamont Starks Jr., and another male, in the rear seat of a Toyota Prius in front of the residence. Starks was bleeding from the neck / throat area as the male with him was applying pressure to the wound with a cloth in an attempt to control the bleeding. Witnesses on scene stated that the victim was found shot in the basement of the residence but moved to the vehicle with the intent to drive him to the hospital.

Frederick County EMS arrived on scene, shortly after law enforcement, and took over the assessment and care of Starks, transporting him to the Winchester Medical Center where he later succumbed to his wounds and was pronounced deceased by attending physicians. Sheriff’s Office patrol units, assisted by members of the Virginia State Police, secured the scene, where a firearm was located in plain view, as units began identifying and speaking with witnesses and awaiting the arrival of C.I.D. Investigators.

Once on scene, investigators took over the processing of the crime scene and secured the residence. It was determined that at least five (5) other individuals were present in the residence at the time of the shooting. This would include three (3) males and two (2) females. The firearm believed to be involved is identified as a Walther PPS 9mm semi-automatic pistol. Additional firearms, along with possible narcotics and drug paraphernalia were observed in plain view within the residence and search warrants were obtained on the dwelling.

At the time of this release, search warrants are being executed and the investigation continues. Investigators remain in contact with the Frederick County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office, in an abundance of caution and due care, to ensure the proper handling and processing of this crime scene. Investigators will be treating this as a homicide until evidence of foul play has either been established or ruled out in the death of Mr. Starks.

Any unknown witnesses, or persons with information regarding this case, are asked to contact the sheriff’s office and ask to speak to Investigator R.T. Swartz.

