WINCHESTER, VA (July 1, 2020)—On June 30, 2020, at 10:38 p.m., the Winchester Police Department (WPD) responded to the 300 block of N. Kent St. for a male laying in the roadway. When officers arrived on scene, they found the male, later identified as Lorenzo Wheeler, 30 years old, of Winchester, in the roadway near his rental vehicle. He was suffering from a gunshot wound to his torso. Wheeler was transported to the Winchester Medical Center, where he later succumbed to his wounds.

Detectives from the WPD processed the scene for evidence, which included Wheeler’s rental vehicle, a 2019 Hyundai passenger car. A motive and suspect(s) are unknown at this time, and the investigation remains active and ongoing.

This is the first homicide for the Department in 2020. Anyone with information is asked to contact the WPD at 540-662-4131 or anonymously through the P3 tip app or by calling 540-665-TIPS.

From a release.