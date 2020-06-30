WINCHESTER, VA – The Winchester Police Department (WPD) has arrested Michael Richards, 45, of Winchester, Virginia following an investigation conducted by the WPD Criminal Investigations Division into the recent robbery of a convenience store.

On June 27, 2020, at 4:51 a.m., WPD responded to Sheetz, located at 601 Millwood Avenue, for a report of a robbery that just occurred. It was reported that a male walked up to the counter in what the employee believed to be a purchase of cigarettes. He then demanded money from the cash register. When the employee did not comply, the male grabbed the cash drawer and exited the store. He then left in a white Ford pickup. A description of the male and the vehicle were provided during the investigation, which led to Richards being identified as the suspect. No one was injured and a weapon was not displayed during the incident.

Richards was charged with robbery and arrested without incident on June 29, 2020. He is being held at the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center without bond.

From a release.