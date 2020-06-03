WARREN COUNTY, VA (June 3, 2020)–On Friday, May 29, 2020, a Point of Prevalence Survey was conducted at RSW Regional Jail. The PPS allowed for testing of all staff and inmates to give a better understanding of where the virus may have spread within the facility. Late on June 2, 2020, we received the full results.

4 staff members tested positive. They were immediately notified and will be isolating at their homes.

92 staff members tested negative.

62 inmates that are currently still incarcerated tested positive. 1 additional inmate tested positive, but was booked in and released the same day on May 29, 2020.

269 inmates tested negative.

A total of 428 tests were administered.

We are in the process of notifying all the inmates of their status and are reviewing the information and working to ensure positive inmates are properly isolated and monitored. We will update you once more information is available.

RSW Regional Jail