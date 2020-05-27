FRONT ROYAL , VA (05/26/2020)– Randolph-Macon Academy athletes displayed the power of grit during the winter 2019-20 season, with some of the top stars earning awards from their coaches and peers.

Colin Markham of Middletown, a a sophomore at R-MA, received the Most Outstanding Player Award for junior varsity boys’ basketball.

Jacob Gehly of Front Royal, a a senior at R-MA, received the Most Outstanding Swimmer Award for varsity boys’ swim.

Alan Williams of Front Royal, a a senior at R-MA, received the Most Improved Award for varsity wrestling.