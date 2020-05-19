4 new faces headed to Strasburg, Virginia Town Council

By Dan McDermott

WFCReport.com

While a hotly contested mayoral race stole the headlines, voters in Strasburg also selected four members of Town Council Tuesday May 19, 2020 in elections that had been delayed from May 5 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

No incumbents were on the ballot.

With 100% of precincts reporting, unofficial results showed that Doreen Pauley Ricard, Paul M. Weaver, Christie A. Monahan and Dane M. Hooser all had over 20% of the vote. Voters could choose 4 candidates.

Robert Baker came in 5th with 16%.

Incumbent Mayor Rich Orndorff, Jr. was defeated in his bid for re-election.

editor@warrencountyreport.com